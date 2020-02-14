fbpx
Mortgages Recorded January 30, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 14, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded January 30, 2020                 83   NOT PROVIDED 103 ANDERSON AVENUE LLC Property Address: 103-105 ANDERSON AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: $71,479.00 2775 MONROE LLC Property Address: 2775 MONROE AVENUE, BRIGHTON NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $711,141.00 350 EAST AVENUE LLC Property Address: 344-350 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: STEUBEN TRUST COMPANY Amount: $504,829.43 ATLANTIC AVENUE LLC Property Address: 179-183 ATLANTIC AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY Lender: BANK OF CASTILE Amount: ...

