fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / News / Bottled water war: States seek to curtail firms in tapping local groundwater

Bottled water war: States seek to curtail firms in tapping local groundwater

By: The Washington Post ALEX BROWN February 17, 2020 0

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington state, land of sprawling rainforests and glacier-fed rivers, might soon become the first in the nation to ban water bottling companies from tapping spring-fed sources. The proposal is one of several efforts at the state and local level to fend off the fast-growing bottled water industry and protect local groundwater. Local activists ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo