More than 1,100 ex-Justice Department officials call for Barr's resignation

By: The Washington Post Devlin Barrett February 17, 2020 0

More than 1,100 former Justice Department employees signed a public letter Sunday urging Attorney General William Barr to resign over his handling of the case of President Donald Trump's longtime friend Roger Stone — and exhorted current department employees to report any unethical conduct. The letter is the latest sign of a crisis of confidence inside ...

