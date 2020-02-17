fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Upcoming Foreclosures as of Feb. 17, 2020

Upcoming Foreclosures as of Feb. 17, 2020

By: kellyplessinger February 17, 2020 0

All auctions are held in the foyer on the courthouse steps, Monroe County Hall of Justice, 99 Exchange Blvd., Rochester, N.Y. 14614 Download the PDF or Excel version. 812 Flower City Park Rochester 14615 02/18/2020 10:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC $0.00 160 Scottsville Rd Rochester 14611 02/19/2020 10:00 AM Ras Boriskin, LLC $0.00 2 Caroline Dr Gates 14624 02/19/2020 10:00 AM Phillips ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo