fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Expert Opinion / Advocate's View / Advocate’s View: Workforce diversity now mandatory for state construction contracts

Advocate’s View: Workforce diversity now mandatory for state construction contracts

By: Special to The Daily Record Tony Adams February 18, 2020 0

Contractors doing business with New York state have become accustomed to their legal obligation to subcontract a percentage of the work to certified minority-owned businesses (MBE) and woman-owned businesses (WBE). So it was no surprise that the requirement was reauthorized this past July. But buried within that reauthorization bill was an entirely new regulatory program that, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo