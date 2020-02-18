fbpx
Court Calendars for February 19, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 203.0—Edwin Ruiz v Anthony Annucci - Leah R Nowotarski - Marcus J Mastracco 204.0—People v Jeffrey Coon - Joseph G Frazier - Laura T Jordan 205.0—People v Samantha Dixon - Bradley E Keem - Joshua J Tonra 206.0—People v Lance A Riley - Steven D Sessler - Gregory J McCaffrey 207.0—People v Tarez ...

