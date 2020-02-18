fbpx
Deeds Recorded February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Deeds Recorded February 10, 2020 14428 FABER BUILDERS INC to ARIOLA, ANNUNZIATA et ano Property Address: 29 ETHERINGTON CRESCENT, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Liber: 12304 Page: 0462 Tax Account: 159.01-2-39 Full Sale Price: $250,600.00 14445 MORELLI, GIUSEPPE A et ano to ELDER, TERESA Property Address: 211 OAK STREET, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Liber: 12304 Page: 0575 Tax Account: 139.61-3-12 Full Sale Price: $90,000.00 SCHMITT, LINDA A et ano to DAYTON, ...

