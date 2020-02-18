fbpx
By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 3, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED   MATT, JONATHON & MATT, MICHAEL 139 FOX HALL DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14609  & 16 THOMAS MARIA CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580 DIX, DAVID A JR 122 HILLSIDE DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468

