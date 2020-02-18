fbpx
Doing Business As Recorded December 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 4, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS DISCONTINUANCE NO FEE APER & PINK 12 CONOVER CROSSING, FAIRPORT NY 14450 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED WASHINGTON, SHATARA 2660 CHILI AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 BUTTER, LUIS E 177 FERNWOOD AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 MCFADDEN, ADAM 11 MAGNOLIA STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14608 DRAGONEFOX, CYNTHIA & ROMANO, ROCCO R II 520 ADAMS VALLEY CIRCLE, WEBSTER NY 14580  & 396 WHITING ROAD, ...

