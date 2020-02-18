fbpx
Fourth Department – Restitution: People v. O’Connor

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Restitution Standard – Defendant’s testimony People v. O’Connor KA 17-01085 Appealed from Cayuga County Court Background: The defendant appealed from an order directing restitution upon his conviction of grand larceny. Ruling: The Appellate Division affirmed. The court held that the county court properly determined the amount of restitution based on the defendant’s ...

