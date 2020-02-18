fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 1, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT   PERRY, TASHANA L. 17 SAWYER STREET APARTMENT A, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: CORNERSTONE COMMUNITY FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $8,257.54 RASHAD, YUSEF 949 GREGORIAN DRIVE, AVON NY 14414 Favor: LEHIGH PARK ASSOCIATES LLC Amount: $1,213.55 REED, GARY J 606 BROOKSTONE BEND, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CITIBANK, N.A. Amount: $11,478.83 WEST, RODNEY 50 JOSEPH PLACE, ROCHESTER NY 14621 Favor: JEFFERSON CAPITAL SYSTEMS, LLC Amount: $561.22 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER ...

