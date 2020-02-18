fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 4, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BROWN, WILLIAM J JR 474 BACKUS ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Attorney: KIRSCHENBAUM PHILLIPS LEVY PC Amount: $5,551.73 CANNON, MARK et al 303 ELMDORF AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14619 Favor: LABORERS’ INTERNATIONAL UNION OF NORTH AMERICA, LOCAL UNION NO 435, BY DANIEL KUNTZ, AS BUSINESS MAN et al Amount: $53,575.63 COLE, SARAH J 35 LORI LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: ...

