Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded November 1, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded November 1, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 1, 2019 LIEN SATISFIED MORGAN RIVERS RUN LLC Favor: RAPID DRY INC 50 FAIRWOOD DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14623 MECHANICS LIEN AMBUILD Favor: TRUESDELL, KENNETH ERIC Amount: $9,500.00 33 OLD POST ROAD, FAIRPORT NY 14450 MALCHO, KEN Favor: MAYO, E J Amount: $65,403.20 10 WHISPERWOOD DRIVE, VICTOR NY 14564 TRUESDELL, KENNETH E Favor: BUILDERS FIRST SOURCE Amount: $10,791.28 33 OLD POST ROAD, PERINTON NY

