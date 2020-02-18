fbpx
Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 10, 2020

Mortgages Recorded February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020

Mortgages Recorded February 10, 2020 NOT PROVIDED BIRNBAUM- STATE STREET LLC Property Address: 125-127 STATE STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: UPSTATE NATIONAL BANK Amount: $440,000.00 PITTSFORD -490 OFFICE PARK INC Property Address: 100 LINDEN OAKS, PITTSFORD NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $510,106.18 PITTSFORD REALTY CORP Property Address: 7374 PITTSFORD PALMYRA ROAD, PERINTON NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $519,229.46 PITTSFORD REALTY CORP Property Address: 941 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL ...

