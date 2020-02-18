fbpx
Mortgages Recorded February 3, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 3, 2020                 83   NOT PROVIDED 830 JEFFERSON LLC & HBD JEFFERSON LLC Property Address: 830 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $250,000.00 830 JEFFERSON LLC & HBD JEFFERSON LLC Property Address: 830 JEFFERSON ROAD, HENRIETTA NY Lender: CANANDAIGUA NATIONAL BANK AND TRUST COMPANY Amount: $250,000.00 FLIPPING THE ROC LLC Property Address: 1261-1265 CULVER ROAD, ROCHESTER NY Lender: JACOBSON, MARK Amount: ...

