Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Powers of Attorney Recorded December 3, 2019

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 3, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 3, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BROWN, CYNTHIA C Appoints: BROWN, AUDREY G BROWN, DOUGLAS E Appoints: BROWN, AUDREY G LACO, DOROTHY Appoints: EMELSON, PAULINE LACO, JOHN Appoints: EMELSON, PAULINE NRZ REO VI-B LLC Appoints: MERIDIAN ASSET SERVICES LLC SANDERS, JOAN FERRETTI Appoints: SANDERS, SIOBHAN RE SANDERS, WILLIAM W Appoints: SANDERS, JOAN FERRETTI SKINNER, IRIS ANN Appoints: DWYER, HEATHER ALICE SPIRO, THOMAS C Appoints: LIFESPAN OF GREATER ROCHESTER INC US BANK NATIONAL ...

