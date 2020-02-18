fbpx
Powers of Attorney Recorded December 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 18, 2020 0

Powers of Attorney Recorded December 4, 2019 POWER OF ATTORNEY BAKEWELL, KAREN L Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B CARTHAGE HOLDINGS LLC Appoints: FRANKLIN, GREGORY A GUZINSKI, JOSEPH A Appoints: IACOVANGELO, ANTHONY B NEBBIA, VINCENT Appoints: LAFAY, ANTHONY P PARATORE, ANTHONY Appoints: FRANKLIN, GREGORY A SERPE, JOANNE Appoints: SERPE, MICHAEL

