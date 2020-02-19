fbpx
Court Calendars for February 20, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 252.0—Adam Hamilton v Stewart T Eckert - Adam Hamilton - Marcus J Mastracco 253.0—People v James A Riley - Danielle C Wild - Nancy Gilligan 254.0—People v Demonz Guice - Daniel J Punch - Emily P Trott 255.0—People v Jaquey Bridges - Philip Rothschild - William J Fitzpatrick 256.0—People v Wendell L Fuqua ...

