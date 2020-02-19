fbpx
Court of Appeals – Possession of a forged instrument: People v. Britt

February 19, 2020

New York State Court of Appeals Possession of a forged instrument Mens rea – Intent – Possession People v. Britt No. 108 Judge Fahey Background: The defendant challenges the legal sufficiency of his conviction of criminal possession of a forged instrument as it relates to counterfeit bills found upon his person subject to a search incident to an arrest. Ruling: The Court ...

