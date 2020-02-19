fbpx
Fourth Department – Witness credibility: People v. Tripp

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

New York State Supreme Court, Appellate Division, Fourth Judicial Department Witness credibility Assault – Jury verdict People v. Tripp KA 16-01623 Appealed from Onondaga County Court  Background: The defendant appealed from a judgment convicting him of criminal possession of a weapon and assault. The defendant had shot the victim in the leg during an argument at a party and the same ...

