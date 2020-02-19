fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded November 5, 2019

Judgments Recorded November 5, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 5, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALGER, RENEE 67 PARKWOOD LANE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES OF ROCHESTER, PC Amount: $872.25 BISHOP, AARON P. et ano 479 BAKER ROAD, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: DAVIE KAPLAN CPA, P.C. Amount: $2,943.00 BLOECHL, DONNA 118 CASTLEFORD ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14616 Favor: ANESTHESIA ASSOCIATES OF ROCHESTER, PC Amount: $740.75 CRESOV, ALISON B 504 SURREY HILL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: BANK OF AMERICA, ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo