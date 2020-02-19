fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 6, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT APONTE, EDWIN et ano 2901 SOUTH UNION STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14624 Favor: CARDINAL LAWN & LANDSCAPE, INC. Amount: $45,431.19 BAASE, JESSICA 2948 ROOSEVELT HIGHWAY, HAMLIN NY 14464 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: $6,392.64 GIBSON, DAVID 142 MEADOW FARM APARTMENT 2, NORTH CHILI NY 14514 Favor: LVNV FUNDING LLC Amount: $998.06 GIONTA, JOSEPH W 38 PEACH BLOSSOM ROAD N ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: FORD ...

