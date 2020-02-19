Lawyer: Assange was offered US pardon if he cleared Russia

fbpx
By: The Associated Press February 19, 2020

LONDON — WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange plans to claim during an extradition hearing that the Trump administration offered him a pardon if he agreed to say Russia was not involved in leaking Democratic National Committee emails during the 2016 U.S. election campaign, a lawyer for Assange said Wednesday. Assange is being held at a British prison ...

