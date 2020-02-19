fbpx
Home / News / Lengthy sentence adjusted

Lengthy sentence adjusted

Term was ‘unduly harsh and severe’

By: Bennett Loudon February 19, 2020 0

A state appeals court has reduced a 50-years-to-life sentence for a man convicted of attempted second-degree burglary and eight counts of second-degree burglary and attempted second-degree burglary. The Appellate Division of state Supreme Court, Fourth Department ruled that the sentence was “unduly harsh and severe under the circumstances of this case.” “We therefore modify the judgment as ...

