Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded November 4, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded November 4, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 4, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN BLACKWOOD MANAGEMENT LLC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $368,533.12 BOCK, GIA C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $10,754.21 DONATELLO, DAVID A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $28,339.51 GRIFFIN, PATRICIA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $6,979.50 MUNDA, NAOMI Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $29,423.19 MUNDA, PIKO Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $15,956.19 THOMPSON, GREGORY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,533.24 LIEN RELEASE NORTHROP, JAMES Favor: GREECE TOWN OF 144 DRUMCLIFF WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14612 TRICKETT, SCOTT Favor: MONROE COUNTY DIVISION OF SOCIAL SERVICES 111 WESTFALL ROAD, ROCHESTER NY 14620 VAZQUEZ, STEVE Favor: ...

