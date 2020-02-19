fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Liens Filed Recorded November 6, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded November 6, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 6, 2019 FEDERAL TAX LIEN AYALA, JOSE A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $47,189.65 BOTTENFIELD, MICHAEL C Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $36,006.18 CARBONARO, JEREMY P Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $14,782.96 CARUSO, ANTHONY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $49,144.54 GREENE, DAMEION Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $11,477.02 HARTER, RICHARD D Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $12,513.05 LOTTA, DAVID W Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $13,612.51 RES-CO REMODELING INC Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $400.00 SHAUGHNESSY, VICTORIA A Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,619.06 SOFIA, ANTHONY J Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $17,340.00 SPENCER, KIMBERLY Favor: USA/IRS Amount: $2,609.77 LIEN RELEASE CARANGELO, JOEL A Favor: USA/IRS 600 SHIP BUILDERS CREEK ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo