Mortgages Recorded February 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 19, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 4, 2020                 87   NOT PROVIDED 927 HOLT ROAD LLC Property Address: 927 HOLT ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: SEFCU Amount: $2,570,500.00 CONSTAS, JULIA R & SHERELIS, JULIA R Property Address: 966 FIVE MILE LINE ROAD, WEBSTER NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $50,000.00 DOTY, MADGE F & DOTY, WILLIAM A Property Address: 83 KENDALL MILLS ROAD, HAMLIN NY Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $100,000.00 14445 DALL, DANIEL J & ...

