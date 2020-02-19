fbpx
Sandusky prosecutor and former Penn State lawyer disciplined

By: The Associated Press MARK SCOLFORO February 19, 2020 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A lawyer who led the child molestation investigation and prosecution of former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky lost his law license for a year Wednesday over his handling of a grand jury witness in the case, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled. The justices issued a 5-1 decision to suspend Frank ...

