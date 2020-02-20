fbpx
Court Calendars for February 21, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

City Court HON. CHARLES F CRIMI JR. Landlord/Tenant 9:30 a.m. 1—Paul Le LLC v Erica Brown and Maria Acevedo, 132 Norton St. – Timothy L Alexson 2—Quality Home Furnishings LLC v Francis Tessina, 432 Alexander St. – Timothy L Alexson 3—Quality Home Furnishings LLC v Tiara Nelson, 464 Lyell Ave. – Timothy L Alexson 4—Buffalo Road Business Center LLC v Rochester Vibratory ...

