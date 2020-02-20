fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Case Digests / Court of Appeals – Suppression hearing: People v. Cook

Court of Appeals – Suppression hearing: People v. Cook

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

New York State Court of Appeals Suppression hearing Reopen – Additional testimony – No decision People v. Cook No. 107 Judge Garcia Background: The defendant moved to suppress evidence and, after a hearing and argument, but before the court could render a decision, the people were granted permission to reopen the hearing to present additional testimony. The court then denied the ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo