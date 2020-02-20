fbpx
Greece man accused of threatening Schiff and Schumer

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

A Greece man has been arrested on charges that he threatened to kill  Congressman Adam Schiff and U.S. Senator Charles Schumer. Salvatore Lippa II, 57, was arrested Wednesday and charged with threatening to assault and murder a federal official on account of the performance of their official duties, and interstate communication of a threat, according to ...

