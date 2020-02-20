fbpx
Home / News / Irondequoit man admits to killing

Irondequoit man admits to killing

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

Frederick Bohn, 39, pleaded guilty Thursday to first-degree manslaughter for the death of his 86-year-old aunt, Ingeborg Morley. Bohn will be sentenced to 20 years in state prison and five years of post-release supervision under the terms of the plea agreement, according to the Monroe County District Attorney’s Office. On March 22, 2019, Morley was found dead ...

