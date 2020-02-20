fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded November 7, 2019

Judgments Recorded November 7, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 7, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BANTHER, LYDIA J 6 GATE HOUSE TRAIL, HENRIETTA NY 14467 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: $2,318.06 BARBER-BURNS, JOSEPHINE 12 COOPER DRIVE, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: $1,442.93 CERAMI, SALVATORE J. III 12 ST RITA DRIVE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: MARINER FINANCE, LLC Amount: $3,259.94 COLON, HUMBERTO 30 SPRING HILLS, FAIRPORT NY 14450 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Amount: $2,652.57 DELLES, AMANDA 255 LONDON ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo