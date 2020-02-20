fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 8, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 8, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT ALAIMO, JAMES 201 BULL SAW MILL ROAD, HONEOYE FALLS NY 14472 Favor: DISCOVER BANK Amount: $5,770.58 ALAMIRI, JASIM 889 SURREY HILL WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14623 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $1,344.53 AMARENA, JULIANO 34 DEBBY LANE, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: MIDLAND FUNDING LLC Attorney: STEPHEN EINSTEIN & ASSOCIATES PC Amount: $2,422.07 BAKER, BENJAMIN N 2 SHERWOOD DRIVE, PITTSFORD NY ...

