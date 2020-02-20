fbpx
Justices return for season of big decisions, amid campaign

By: The Associated Press MARK SHERMAN February 20, 2020 0

WASHINGTON — For a Supreme Court that says it has an allergy to politics, the next few months might require a lot of tissues. The court is poised to issue campaign-season decisions in the full bloom of spring in cases dealing with President Donald Trump's tax and other financial records, abortion, LGBT rights, immigration, guns, church-state ...

