Mortgages Recorded February 4, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

Mortgages   Recorded February 5, 2020                 76   NOT PROVIDED 390 EAST CBM LLC & 390 EAST CBM LLC Property Address: 350 ALEXANDER STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $19,718,685.00 14428 BENIM, JUDY A & BENIM, RICHARD Property Address: 123 STOTTLE ROAD, CHURCHVILLE NY 14428 Lender: CITIZENS BANK NA Amount: $100,000.00 14445 PARROTTA, RICK E & PARROTTA, SHARON Property Address: 515 LOCUST LANE, EAST ROCHESTER NY 14445 Lender: MONROE ...

