Home / News / Rochester woman convicted of manslaughter

Rochester woman convicted of manslaughter

By: Daily Record Staff February 20, 2020 0

A Rochester woman has been convicted of first-degree manslaughter for a fatal shooting. On Wednesday, Martha Jones, 29, was found guilty in the death of Micah Welch, according the Monroe County District Attorney’s office. On July 10, Welch was shot in the leg at a home on Brookdale Avenue. She suffered significant blood loss and was pronounced ...

