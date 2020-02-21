fbpx
Court Calendars for February 24, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

Appellate Division Hon. Samuel L. Green Courtroom 10 a.m. 275.1—Darryl L Mackay v 155 East Main St. LLC - Robert M Shaddock - Brady J O’Malley 276.0—People v Dequawn R Mckenzie - Caitlin M Connelly - Harmony A Healy 277.0—People v Dequawn R Mckenzie - Caitlin M Connelly - Harmony A Healy 278.0—People v Stephen A Rosa - Benjamin L Nelson ...

