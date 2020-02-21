Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP is a state-wide law firm seeking a part time litigation paralegal to join the team at our expanding Rochester office. The ideal candidate will possess 5 years of personal injury and foreclosure experience. A demonstrated ability to work independently along with strong writing and communication skills are essential. Estate experience a plus. Position expected to move to full time as work progresses. Salary will be commensurate with experience.

To apply, please send cover letter and resume to the attention of

Christopher T. Pusateri, Esq.

at ctpusateri@kslnlaw.com

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

