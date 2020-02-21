fbpx
Second Circuit – Armed Career Criminal Act: Estrema v. United States

By: Daily Record Staff February 21, 2020 0

United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit Armed Career Criminal Act Force clause – Violent Felony Estrema v. United States 17-831 Judges Leval, Livingston, and Bianco Background: The petitioner filed a motion to vacate, set aside, or correct his sentence. He argues that his prior state convictions for first- and second-degree robbery do not categorically qualify as violent felonies ...

