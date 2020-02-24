fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Business Documents / Doing Business As Recorded December 9, 2019

Doing Business As Recorded December 9, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020 0

Doing Business As Recorded December 9, 2019 DOING BUSINESS AS FILED BARNEY, BRIAN JOHN & BARNEY, MATTHEW GEORGE 95 HILLRISE DRIVE, PENFIELD NY 14625 - - & KAREKOS, KRISTINA 17 KINGS LACEY WAY, FAIRPORT NY 14450 - - HAUG, SCOTT C 9 LEANNA CIRCLE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 - - WALKER, PAULA M 14 LIVERY WAY, ROCHESTER NY 14624 - - WARREN, ROBERT SCOTT 17 LANSDALE STREET, ROCHESTER ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo