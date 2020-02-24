fbpx
Judgments Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 12, 2019 JUDGMENT SATISFIED, OTHER COURT L & B PROPERTY MANAGEMENT INC Favor: COMMISSIONER OF LABOR WASHINGTON, KATRINA Favor: WEBSTER WOODS LLC WILLIAMS, SUSAN L Favor: COMMISSIONER OF MOTOR VEHICLES JUDGMENT SATISFIED, ROCHESTER CITY COURT COURT FIELDS, ELIZABETH Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION GREER, BELINDA Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION HOBBS, DANIELLE Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION JOHNSON, MICHAEL Favor: ABSTRACT INFORMATION SERVICES INC LEE, KIZZIE Favor: CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORPORATION MCKENZIE, COLLEEN A Favor: CAPITAL ONE ...

