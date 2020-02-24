fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Credit Actions / Judgments Recorded November 12, 2019

Judgments Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020 0

Judgments Recorded November 12, 2019 JUDGMENT, SUPREME COURT BLACKMAN, BRUCE G 3466 EAST AVENUE, ROCHESTER NY 14618 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: $18,141.60 BLAIS, KEVIN M 1942 RIDGE ROAD APARTMENT 3, WEBSTER NY 14580 Favor: CAVALRY SPV I, LLC Amount: $9,808.77 BROOKE LEE INC. et ano DBA DAKOTA GRILL 180 COLLAMER ROAD, HILTON NY 14468 Favor: FLOWER CITY PRODUCE, INC. Amount: $4,001.16 CICCARIELLO, RAY 47 NORTHAMPTON STREET, ROCHESTER NY 14606 Favor: ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo