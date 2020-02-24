fbpx
Liens Filed Recorded November 12, 2019

Liens Filed Recorded November 12, 2019

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020 0

Liens Filed Recorded November 12, 2019 MECHANICS LIEN L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES INC Favor: BOULTER INDUSTRIAL CONTRACTORS Amount: $137,050.00 2696 MANITOU ROAD BUILDING 101 AKA ROCHESTER TECH PARK, GATES NY 14614  

