Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Mortgages / Mortgages Recorded February 7, 2020

Mortgages Recorded February 7, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 24, 2020 0

Mortgages Recorded February 7, 2020                 45 NOT PROVIDED PICCONE, PAULINE V Property Address: 340 E MANITOU ROAD, GREECE NY Lender: KEYBANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION Amount: $61,400.00 SUD, OM P Property Address: 108 RUTGERS STREET, ROCHESTER NY Lender: LYONS NATIONAL BANK Amount: $230,000.00 14420 HART, RYAN J & LIPFORD, CAROLYN J Property Address: 51 CHAPPELL STREET, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Lender: ESL FEDERAL CREDIT UNION Amount: $91,900.00 14428 BEAM, LORI & FRONGETTA, LORI L Property Address: ...

