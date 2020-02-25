Aalok Karambelkar | Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP

Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces that Aalok Karambelkar has been named a partner of the firm.

Karambelkar joined the firm in 2014 in the firm’s insurance defense group. Since joining KSLN, Karambelkar has focused his practice area in the defense of motor vehicle accidents, premises liability and construction accident claims, handling all aspects of litigation from inception through jury trial verdict.

Karambelkar began his practice in plaintiff’s personal injury and civil rights litigation, working at a boutique law firm in Brooklyn, N.Y.