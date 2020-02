Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces that Aaron Adoff has been named a partner of the firm.

Adoff joined Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak in 2013. Prior to joining the firm he gained considerable experience in all areas of civil litigation while working with another area law firm and had the opportunity to work for Hon. Patrick H. NeMoyer as a volunteer student law clerk during law school. Before pursuing a career in law, Adoff served as a medic in the Army.