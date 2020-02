Kenney Shelton Liptak Nowak LLP announces that Brent Seymourhas been named a partner of the firm.

Seymour joined KSLN after several years of practicing insurance defense litigation with another local firm. He earned his J.D. from the University at Buffalo School of Law. Seymour is responsible for civil litigation including automobile and trucking negligence, premises liability, products liability, toxic tort and environmental claims and construction defect claims.