Chief judge to deliver annual address

By: Bennett Loudon February 25, 2020 0

New York State Chief Judge Janet DiFiore will deliver the 2020 State of the Judiciary address at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The speech will be streamed live onine at: http://nycourts.gov/ctapps/soj.htm The speech will be delivered from the New York State Court of Appeals Hall in Albany. DiFiore is expected to talk about constitutional simplification of the state’s complex trial ...

