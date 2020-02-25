fbpx
Don't Miss
Home / Public Records / Real Estate Transactions / Deeds / Deeds Recorded February 10, 2020

Deeds Recorded February 10, 2020

By: Daily Record Staff February 25, 2020 0

Deeds   Recorded February 10, 2020              58 NOT PROVIDED WILLIAM METROSE LTD BUILDER/DEVELOPER to NVR INC et ano Property Address: 82 COPPER BEECH RUN, PERINTON NY Liber: 12308 Page: 0561 Tax Account: 154.01-3-61 Full Sale Price: $69,000.00 14420 FOX, ROBERT W to FOX, CAMERON R et ano Property Address: 307 AMY LANE, BROCKPORT NY 14420 Liber: 12308 Page: 0397 Tax Account: 054.07-3-1 Full Sale Price: $1.00 KIMMEL, KIMBERLY J to ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2020 The Daily Record 16 W. Main Street, Rochester, NY 14614 (585) 232-6920 bridge tower media logo